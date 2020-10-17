Weather Authority: Sunny, seasonable weekend slated for region

After a rainy and chilly start to the weekend on Friday, expect sunshine and seasonable conditions across the region on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will hang in the lower 60s throughout the day for most counties. Areas to the north of the city, including Trenton and Pottstown, will reach a high of 59 degrees. Mount Pocono meanwhile will only peak at 52 degrees.

A similar weather day is expected on Sunday with conditions warming up slightly across the region. Sunshine will continue in Philadelphia and beyond as temperatures reach a high of 66 degrees.

Sunshine will remain as the workweek begins on Monday, and temperatures will rebound into the 70s. Similar weather conditions in the days that follow with a chance of a mid-week shower.

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 60, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 66, Low: 42

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 70, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73, Low: 53

