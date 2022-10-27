Weather Authority: Sunny stretch to continue through weekend ahead of rain for Halloween, World Series Game 3

Friday is set to be a sunny and dry day in the Delaware Valley, but rain won't stay away for too long.

Temperatures are cooler, as the high is 60s and breezy conditions will add to the chilly feeling.

Looking ahead to Monday, which is Halloween and Game 3 of the World Series, a low-pressure system will bring rain to the area.

Tuesday is set to be dry and cool with temperatures lingering in the low 60s on both days.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 60

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 62, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 65, Low: 43

MONDAY: Halloween & World Series Game 3. High: 68, Low: 54

TUESDAY: World Series Game 4. High: 70, Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 70, Low: 55

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 67, Low: 51