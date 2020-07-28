Weather Authority: Sunny Wednesday ahead as temps remain hot

The Philadelphia area is bracing for yet another hot and humid day.

Wednesday high temperatures will reach 94 degrees with sunny, dry conditions.

Temperatures remain in the 90s until dropping into the 80s on Friday with a chance of storms.

