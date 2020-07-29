Weather Authority: Sunshine and heat continue Thursday

The Delaware Valley will see a sunny day Thursday as the heat continues.

Temperatures will reach a high of 94 degrees but it won't be as humid.

The weekend will kick off on Friday with sunshine and an isolated storm, but most of Saturday and Sunday will remain dry.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 94, Low: 73

FRIDAY: Sun, a storm. High: 86, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87, Low: 71

___

