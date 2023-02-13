Weather Authority: Sunshine returns on Monday ahead of midweek warmup

The sunshine will reappear on Monday to try to brighten the gloomy mood felt across the Delaware Valley following the Eagles Super Bowl loss.

Forecasters expect daytime temperatures to return to the mid-50s in most parts of the region to which will trigger a warming trend.

A similar weather day will follow on Valentine's Day with more bright sunshine and balmy mid-winter temperatures.

The warming trend will ramp up on Wednesday, reaching into the upper-60s with a chance of rain ahead of the weekend.

Sunshine will remain on Saturday, but a blast of cold air will send temperatures tumbling into the 40s.

___

MONDAY: Sunshine, mild. High: 56, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Sunshine, mild. High: 56, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 64, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 66, Low: 50