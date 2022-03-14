Weather Authority: Temperatures begin chilly Monday before conditions improve for a mild week

After the weekend's winter storm, this week's conditions will be welcome news for many with warmer weather that will hit temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

You may still be dealing with the impacts of the time change, but Daylight Saving Time is now bringing later sunrises and sunsets.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Monday's sunrise will be at 7:14 a.m. and sunset will occur at 7:07 p.m.

Monday morning temperatures begin near freezing with some areas seeing as low as 24 degrees.

High pressure moving off the coast is bringing mild conditions to the area for the week.

Looking ahead, there are chances for rainy weather on Thursday and Saturday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Sunny and milder. High: 60

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant: High: 67, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and mild. High: 70, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Clouds and rain. High: 61, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 72, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 66, Low: 55

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns. High: 58, Low: 44

