Weather Authority: Temperatures continue to ramp up amid heat wave

FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - It'll be another hot day even down the shore as the heat wave continues. 

Expect high temperatures in Philadelphia and down the shore Tuesday with neighboring counties expected to reach 94 degrees. 

Conditions will stay warm on both Wednesday and Thursday with a moderate chance of some late-day storms.

The heat wave will roll on through the weekend with bright sunshine and temperatures in the mid-upper 80s expected.

MONDAY: a.m. fog, humid. High: 92, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 94, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, p.m. shower. High: 90, Low: 73

THURSDAY: Warm, p.m. storm. High: 84, Low: 70

