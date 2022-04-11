Weather Authority: Temperatures expected to stretch into 80s this week in Delaware Valley

The Delaware Valley could see temperatures reach 80 degrees this week as warm air from the south pump into the region over the next several days.

Conditions overnight Monday will remain mostly dry, but a round of Tuesday morning showers will dampen your commute. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the showers will engulf Philadelphia and its suburbs around 9 a.m. then move across New Jersey and offshore by noon.

Temperatures that normally sit just above 60 degrees this time of year will make a meaningful jump on Tuesday. Forecasters expect highs to reach the mid-70s in parts of the Delaware Valley.

The warmup will continue on Wednesday with highs around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Forecasters say the warmup will peak on Thursday with temperatures set to stretch into the 80s, about 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal high.

The unseasonably warm weather could lead to rain and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon. Be sure to download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app to stay ahead of the storms.

Temperatures will take a slight step back on Friday, but remain pleasant and sunny. The favorable conditions will continue on Saturday before temperatures retreat to seasonable levels on Easter.

TUESDAY: Morning rain to sun. High: 75, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Very warm. High: 80, Low: 56

THURSDAY: Warm, p.m. storm. High: 82, Low: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High: 69, Low: 53

