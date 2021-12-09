Weather Authority: Temperatures in Delaware Valley could hit record-warmth over weekend

Temperatures will turn milder on Friday with highs expected to climb above 50 degrees with partly sunny skies. Rain showers will move across the region on early Saturday morning as temperatures rise to spring-like levels.

Showers will linger through 9 a.m. and hit a lull during the middle of the day before another round of rain moves in during the evening. Forecasters expect high temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday to potentially set a December record.

The spring-like conditions will only last a day as temperatures plummet back into the 40s with a steady breeze on Sunday.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, still cold. High: 42

FRIDAY: Some sun, milder. High: 52, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Warm, rain. High: 68, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Windy, cooler. High: 48, Low: 42

___

