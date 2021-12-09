Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 4:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Weather Authority: Temperatures in Delaware Valley could hit record-warmth over weekend

Published 
Updated 8:37PM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Thursday 6 p.m. update

FOX 29's Scott Williams has the 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Temperatures will turn milder on Friday with highs expected to climb above 50 degrees with partly sunny skies. Rain showers will move across the region on early Saturday morning as temperatures rise to spring-like levels. 

Showers will linger through 9 a.m. and hit a lull during the middle of the day before another round of rain moves in during the evening. Forecasters expect high temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday to potentially set a December record. 

The spring-like conditions will only last a day as temperatures plummet back into the 40s with a steady breeze on Sunday. 

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, still cold. High: 42

FRIDAY: Some sun, milder. High: 52, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Warm, rain. High: 68, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Windy, cooler. High: 48, Low: 42

___

