Weather Authority: Thursday night may see unsettled weather ahead of warm, sunny Friday

Thursday morning saw thunderstorms dumping heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The remainder of the daylight hours was relatively calm, in comparison.

A warm front is rolling into the area, and with it, higher temperatures for Friday, as well as a few more storms overnight.

Sometime around 11 p.m., storms should start to creep into the Lehigh Valley, with some of that activity advancing on Philadelphia by about 2 a.m. These storms won’t be as strong as Thursday morning’s, but something to keep an eye or ear out for, in case anyone wakes up for it.

Friday will start around 60 degrees, with a bit of humidity, but that wears off as the day progresses. Temperatures should top out in the lower 90s, under sunny skies.

The weekend promises to be picture-perfect, with sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday, just in time for Juneteenth and Father’s Day.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Low: 71

FRIDAY: Warmer, windy. High: 92, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Cooler, windy. High: 72, Low: 54

SUNDAY: Father's Day, Juneteenth. High: 76, Low: 56

MONDAY: Still sunny. High: 80, Low: 60

TUESDAY: Evening showers. High: 82, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Some storms. High: 84, Low: 66