Teen mother accused of murdering newborn after giving birth at Philadelphia home: 'Heartbreaking incident'

The Brief A teenage mother has been charged with the murder of her newborn child, prosecutors say. The teen allegedly killed the newborn shortly after giving birth at a home in Northern Liberties on Saturday. District Attorney Larry Krasner called the alleged murder a "heartbreaking incident."



A teenage mother has been charged with allegedly killing her newborn baby shortly after its birth at a Philadelphia home, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Tuesday.

What we know:

The juvenile, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was charged with several crimes, including voluntary manslaughter.

Investigators say the girl is accused of killing her newborn baby shortly after childbirth at a home in Northern Liberties on Saturday.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called the alleged murder a "heartbreaking incident" and added that investigators are looking into the teenager's mental state before and after childbirth.

"More clarity is needed on this teenage girl's mental state both before and shortly after childbirth, when the crimes occurred," Kranser said. "Any potential medical and/or psychiatric needs of juvenile defendants must be addressed, as always, per the law."