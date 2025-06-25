Weather Authority: Tuesday marked hottest day in Philadelphia in over a decade

The Brief Tuesday marked the first 100+ degree day in Philadelphia since 2012. Several other places around our area, including Atlantic City and Reading, also set new record highs. The heat wave is forecasted to break on Thursday and with increased chances of rain through the weekend.



Tuesday wasn't just the first 100-degree day of the year, it was also the hottest day in Philadelphia in over a decade.

Temperatures in the city topped out at 101 degrees, while thermometers in other places also reached new record highs.

What we know:

Philadelphia reached 101 degrees on Tuesday, marking the hottest day in the city since 2012.

Forecasters say Tuesday in Philadelphia was the first 100-degree day in June since 1994.

Atlantic City also set a new record at 102 degrees, while Reading reached triple digits.

Here are some other places that either tied their record or set a new one:

Allentown: 98

Atlantic City Marina: 95

Georgetown: 100

Mount Pocono: 92

The National Weather Service said Tuesday was "the hottest June day in many years, and in some cases, several decades."

For reference, the average high for this time of year is 86 degrees.

What's next:

Conditions will remain hot and sultry on Wednesday before the heat wave breaks on Thursday.

A much-needed cooldown is ahead on Thursday with highs only forecasted to reach the mid-80s and a chance of scattered rain.

Temperatures will turn even more mild on Friday when highs will barely eclipse the 70s with another chance of rain.

Muggy heat will return on Saturday and continue to build on Sunday with a chance of rain on both days.

What you can do:

Officials say everyone should do the following:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles.

Make sure your pets also have plenty of fresh drinking water.

Those taking regular medication should consult with their physician. Some medications cause an adverse reaction in hot weather.

Wear lightweight clothing.

Maintain a normal diet.

Shower or bathe in water that is near skin temperature.

If you do not have air conditioning in your home or lack shelter, call 211 for help locating shelters.

Where to find a cooling center near you

If you or someone you know or a neighbor is in danger or needs help in this extreme heat, the region provides cooling centers for those needing a cool place to be.