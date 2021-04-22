Weather Authority: Unseasonably cold, blustery Thursday with sun and clouds

An unseasonably cold and blustery Thursday is slated for the Delaware Valley with gusting winds that will make frigid temperatures feel much colder. The rush of cold will only last a day before conditions bounce back to spring levels.

Morning temperatures across the region will sit in the mid-30s with parts of the Lehigh Valley dropping near freezing. Steady winds, which will gust from the northwest, will make conditions across the region feel below freezing.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s by 9 a.m. and approach 50 degrees by noontime. The steady winds, however, will make conditions feel like the mid-to-upper 30s. The blustery cold weather will be accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds during the daytime hours.

Temperatures will peak at 50 degrees during the late afternoon hours with a wind chill still present. Expect chilly conditions to remain throughout the evening.

Spring sunshine will return just in time for the weekend on Friday with high temperatures in the mid-60s and calm winds. Sunshine will stick around on Saturday as temperatures climb into the 70s before rain showers move in on Sunday.

THURSDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 52

FRIDAY: Breezy, milder. High: 65, Low: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Cloudy, showers. High: 67, Low: 51

