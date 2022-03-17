Weather Authority: Warm, sunny Friday leads to another round of weekend rain

Following a damp and gloomy St. Patrick's Day, spring-like conditions will return to the Delaware Valley to start the weekend, but another round of rain isn't far behind.

Forecasters expect temperatures to bottom out in the 40s across the Delaware Valley overnight as the last remnants of rain depart the area. Sunshine will return on Friday and temperatures will rapidly rise.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says daytime temperatures on Friday will reach 75 degrees; that's 22 degrees higher than the seasonal average.

Skies will become cloudy overnight as a system of rain approaches the Delaware Valley. Most of the region will notice patchy showers during the morning and afternoon, then rain will hit a lull around noon.

Temperatures will return to the 70s on Saturday as another round of spotty storms nears the area. The second wave of showers could bring a rumble of late-day thunder, especially in areas south of Philadelphia.

Sunday, the first day of Spring, will be balmier with high barely making it to 60 degrees. Bright sunshine will spill over from Sunday into Monday when temperatures are expected to return to the mid-60s.

___

FRIDAY: Warm, sunny. High: 75, Low: 48

SATURDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. storm. High: 73, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Spring begins. High: 59, Low: 53

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 66, Low: 44

___

