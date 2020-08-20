Weather Authority: Warm, sunny Thursday leads to seasonable weekend

Expect a beautiful summer day on Thursday with temperatures sitting in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Morning conditions will be noticeably cooler in some spots, with temperatures ranging from the 50s to 60s. Sunshine and clear skies, however, will help quickly warm up the area.

A high of 82 degrees is forecasted for Philadelphia and surrounding areas. Dew points will remain low, creating comfortable summertime conditions. FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Thursday a perfect 10.

Slightly warmer weathers day will follow on Friday and Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will wrap up the weekend with downpours before drying out again on Monday through Wednesday.

____

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 82

FRIDAY: Some clouds, warm. High: 86, Low: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Rain showers. High: 85, Low: 71

___

