Weather Authority: Warm Thursday with sunny skies
PHILADELPHIA - Expect warm temperatures Thursday with plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures will climb back into the 90s marking the start of a hot streak.
The 4th of July weekend will kick off with the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures climb to 94 degrees. Independence Day will cool off a bit with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
___
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. High: 91, Low: 69
FRIDAY: Hot, sunshine. High: 94, Low: 73
SATURDAY: Seasonable, isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 71
___
