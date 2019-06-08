Weather Authority: Warm weekend ahead, rain returns early next week

Warm and pleasant weather is slated for the Delaware Valley this weekend, before rain impacts the area early next week.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with seasonable highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures will hold steady into Sunday, but more cloud cover will affect the area.

There is a possibility of isolated rain showers Sunday evening to the south of Philadelphia.

Widespread showers return to the region Monday into early Tuesday, and will give way to partly sunny skies on Wednesday.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 82, Low: 65

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies, late rain possible. High: 80, Low: 62

Monday: Showers likely. High: 79, Low: 65

Tuesday: Early showers. High: 78, Low: 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 75, Low: 60