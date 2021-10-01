Weather Authority: Warmer temperatures slated for first weekend of October

After consecutive days of cool Autumn temperatures. the Delaware Valley will enjoy mild conditions with plenty of sunshine for the first weekend of October.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s for the second straight night in most parts of the region. Forecasters expect areas north and west of Philadelphia to fall into the mid-to-low 40s overnight Friday.

A balmy Saturday morning with temperatures around 50 degrees is slated for Philadelphia and surrounding areas. Bright sunshine will help temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s during the afternoon and fall just short of 80 degrees before nightfall.

Sunshine will stick around on Sunday with a rise in humidity to make conditions feel more like summertime.

Forecasters say a slow-moving front of rain will move into the region early Monday morning and provide off and on showers through at least Wednesday.

___

SATURDAY: Sunny, Milder. High: 78, Low: 53

SUNDAY: Warmer, humid. High: 82, Low: 59

MONDAY: Cloudy, showers. High: 80, Low: 67

TUESDAY: Scatter showers. High: 78, Low: 65

___

