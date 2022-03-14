Weather Authority: Wednesday temps will be warmer-than-average before rain moves in

Wednesday is expected to be a sunny day with above-average temperatures that will hit the 70s.

Thursday's weather will be a stark contrast with showers moving in as early as 5:00 a.m.

The middle of the day will see heavy downpours before moving out of the area around 7:00 p.m.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 72

THURSDAY: On & off rain. High: 58, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 73, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 70, Low: 55

SUNDAY: Spring sunshine. High: 60, Low: 52

MONDAY: Sunny skies. High: 65, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Clouds and some sun. High: 62, Low: 44

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter