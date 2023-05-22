Weather Authority: Wednesday to be sunny, warm before cold front causes temperature plunge

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the 80s as forecasters watch a coastal storm that could impact the holiday weekend.

Warmth is moving through, causing temperatures to jump into the upper 79s and low 80s across the Delaware Valley.

By Thursday, a cold front will cause temperatures to drop, with some areas potentially seeing morning temps in the 30s.

Despite the chilly start, the next few days will be comfortable, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will be in the high 70s and lower 80s in the city, while temperatures will be cooler and wet along the shore.

Next week, temperatures will soar well above average.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 82, Low: 50

THURSDAY: High: 72, Low: 51

FRIDAY: High: 75, Low: 50

SATURDAY: High: 77, Low: 52

SUNDAY: High: 78, Low: 54

MONDAY: High: 84, Low: 58

TUESDAY: High: 80, Low: 59