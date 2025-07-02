Cursive writing could become mandatory in Pennsylvania schools

The Brief A cursive writing bill passed the House in Pennsylvania last week. It would require all elementary schools to teach cursive handwriting. The bill will now head to the Senate.



Being able to write your name in cursive used to be a major milestone, and it could be making its way back into some local schools.

What we know:

Last week, the Pennsylvania House passed a bill that would require cursive handwriting to be taught in all public and private elementary schools across the state.

Pennsylvania would become the 25th state to require cursive writing instruction in schools.

What they're saying:

Sponsors of the bill say studies have shown that writing in cursive stimulates areas of the brain linked to memory, language and thinking, and has been found to support fine motor development.

"In an increasingly digital world, cursive has fallen by the wayside," said Rep. Sane Watro. "However, there are compelling cognitive, developmental, and practical reasons for ensuring students have at least a basic grasp of cursive writing."

What's next:

The legislation will now head to the state Senate.