Weather Authority: Wednesday to be warm, muggy ahead of overnight storms

Early sunrises in the 5 a.m. hour are creating the longest days of the year ahead of the summer solstice, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Some showers left over from Tuesday night's rain are still in Lancaster County.

Forecasters say beginning around 10 p.m., heavy downpours and thunderstorms will move through the Delaware Valley until Thursday morning.

Rain will move out of the area by 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Temperatures for the next few days will remain in the 80s before dipping into the 70s for a cooler weekend.

Looking ahead, Saturday has an 80% chance of rain.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 87

THURSDAY: Early thunderstorms. High: 80, Low: 71

FRIDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 65

SATURDAY: On & off rain. High: 72, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Drying out. High: 78, Low: 61

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 86, Low: 64