Weather Authority: Weekend cold front could help parts of region see first flakes

Cold whipping winds from the northwest will pair with frigid temperatures to keep conditions winter-like on Saturday. The holiday weekend will wrap up with a Sunday morning front that will bring snow flurries to part of the region.

Forecasters expect sunshine on Saturday to paint a picture of warmth, but the seasonably cold temperature and sustained wind gusts will keep the Delaware Valley frozen. Temperatures in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs won't get too far past 40 degrees.

Temperatures will drop as nightfall approaches and a system of rain and light snow moves across the region. The latest models show the system creep into the area around 7 a.m. with rain mostly covering southern New Jersey.

Areas north of Philadelphia including Trenton, parts of Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley will see a dusting of snow on Sunday morning.

The brush of winter weather will clear out by noon and leave behind spotty sunshine for the rest of Sunday with temperatures in the low 40s.

The cold weather will stay locked in the 40s with sun and clouds throughout the workweek.

SATURDAY: Cold, blustery. High: 42, Low: 31

SUNDAY: Wintry mix to rain. High: 45, Low: 33

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46, Low: 32

TUESDAY: Still chilly. High: 44, Low: 32

