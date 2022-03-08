Weather Authority: Wind will keep things cool ahead of wet snow, heavy rain

The record-breaking warmth is gone and conditions will become more seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blustery winds will keep things cool with temperatures in the 50s Tuesday.

The temperature will drop Tuesday night, bringing temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

After midnight, precipitation moves in Wednesday morning.

Areas north and west of Philadelphia will be impacted by wet snow, while areas south and east will see heavy rain.

By 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, most places will see precipitation, which will continue bringing heavy rain in the Philadelphia area around 8:00 a.m.

The rain will continue through lunchtime and fade out during the evening commute.

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is reminding everyone that clocks shift ahead one hour for daylight saving time on Sunday.

SEVEN DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Windy, chillier. High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Rain, snow. High: 40, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 52, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 58, Low: 32

SATURDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 55, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 42, Low: 24

MONDAY: Not as cold. High: 58, Low: 32

