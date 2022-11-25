Weather Authority: Windy, chilly overnight gives way to beautiful Saturday

After a rainy start, Black Friday shoppers were able to find a bit of sunshine among their treasures, though the wind added a chill to the holiday shopping.

Overnight the wind stays brisk as the skies begin to clear.

Saturday, should be a beautiful day, with light wind. Temperatures should reach the mid-50s.

Sunday rain moves in late morning and the rain will be heavy and steady at times, mainly in the afternoon.

Tailgaters will see rain, but the showers will taper off by the start of the Eagles game.

Looking ahead, expect sunny and dry conditions, with wind adding a chill to the air.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get weather alerts in your area.

___

FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy, clear skies. Low: 38

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy. High: 54, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Rainy day. High: 58, Low: 42

MONDAY: Windy, cold. High: 54, Low: 48