Weather Authority: Winter-like temperatures return with wind

After weeks of above-average temperatures, conditions will feel more like winter Sunday and Monday.

Sunday will begin sunny before clouds move in during the afternoon before breaking away towards the evening.

Temperatures will be colder highs in the low 40s.

Wind will continue to sweep through the area with 15 - 20 mph wind gusts Sunday and 20-25 mph wind gusts on Monday.

Looking ahead, Monday's highs will see temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Improvements will begin Tuesday with temperatures in the high 40s.

By Thursday, spring-like conditions are back with temperatures in the high 60s and rain.

SUNDAY: Chilly & windy. High: 46, Low: 38

MONDAY: Cold & windy. High: 38, Low: 24

TUESDAY: Sunny & chilly. High: 46, Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: AM rain/wet snow. High: 48, Low: 29

THURSDAY: Milder, a shower. High: 68, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 58, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 56, Low: 42

