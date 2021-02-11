Weather Authority: Wintry mix expected to impact Valentine's Day weekend

The next system could impact your Valentine's Day weekend.

Friday will be partly cloudy will bitterly cold temperatures that will struggle to break past the freezing point.

A wintry mix is expected to move into the region Saturday night The sleet and freezing rain continue overnight before moving out Sunday morning.

The Weather Authority is also tracking another wintry mix for Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 30, Low: 20

SATURDAY: Wintry mix. High: 28, Low: 19

SUNDAY: a.m. mix, p.m. sun. High: 36, Low: 27

