Expand / Collapse search

Weather service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Burlington County during Saturday storms

Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SPRINGFIELD TWP, N.J. - The day after server thunderstorms rumbled across the Delaware Valley, national weather surveyors confirmed that a low-grade tornado touched down in Burlington County.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado made landfall in Springfield Township around 10:25 p.m. Sunday leaving a "narrow, discontinuous path of tree damage" in areas near Route 206 and Columbus-Jobetown Road.

The twister officially dragged for just under 8 miles during the 10-minute weather event. Winds reached a peak gusts between 80-90 miles per hour, according to surveyors.

Bensalem residents struggling to recover from 100-year flood distraught over more rainfall

Katie Byrne reports on residents trying to get back to normal after Monday's massive flooding are dealing with heavy rainfall

The weather service highlighted mostly tree damage in their Sunday afternoon report, including uprooted and snapped trees on Juliustown-Georgetown Road. Damage from the tornado was also reported in neighboring North Hanover Township.

The EF-1 tornado, which classifies as "weak" on the Fujita scale used to measure tornadoes, dissipated before the Ocean County line.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 