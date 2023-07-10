Weather service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday in New Castle County

article

A minor tornado touched down over the weekend in Delaware and traveled for over a mile, leaving a wake of destruction that included downed trees and property damage.

The National Weather Service reported an EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday night in Middletown, Delaware around 5 p.m.

Weather surveyors concluded Monday that the twister's path began just north of Route 896 and crossed North Bayberry Parkway before it lifted near Hyetts Corner Road.

They estimate the tornado had peak winds of 100 MPH that uprooted trees and damaged roofs and siding as it traveled over a mile through town.

There were no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the destructive tornado.