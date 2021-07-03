Weather service confirms second tornado in Delaware

article

The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado touched down in Delaware during storms earlier this week.

The weather service’s office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, announced details from a survey of storm damage late Friday, confirming the second tornado had touched down east of Milford during Thursday’s storm system.

Earlier Friday afternoon, the weather service office had confirmed that a tornado touched down south of Harrington.

Both were rated EF1 tornadoes, with estimated peak winds of 90 mph, according to the survey. The storms damaged homes and knocked out power, but there were no injuries or fatalities.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter