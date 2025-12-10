article

The Brief Two Wegmans deluxe mixed nut products were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. The affected products were sold in nine states, including Pernnsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.



A recall has been issued for mixed nuts sold at Wegmans stores in nine states because the products are possibly contaminated with salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration explained in a Dec. 5 recall notice that the nuts were manufactured by Mellace Family Brands California, which is based in Warren, Ohio.

So far, there are no reports of illnesses resulting from consumption of the nuts.

Which states were the recalled Wegmans nut items sold?

Local perspective:

The recalled products were sold in Wegmans stores in nine states as well as a store in Washington, D.C. between Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

Connecticut Delaware Maryland Massachusetts North Carolina New Jersey New York Pennsylvania Virginia

How many of the Wegmans nut products were recalled?

Why you should care:

The Food and Drug Administration said two mixed nut products sold at Wegmans are being recalled, which are listed below:

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 34 oz (964 grams) ➢ packaged in a plastic tub ➢ UPC 077890421314 ➢ Lot code: 58041 BEST BY: JUL 28, 2026

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 11.5 oz (326 grams) ➢ packaged in a plastic bag ➢ UPC 077890421352 ➢ Lot code: 58171 BEST BY: AUG 10, 2026

If I have one of the products, what should I do with it?

What you can do:

The Food Administration says anyone who bought the Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 34 oz tub or the Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 11.5 oz bag can return them to the store to receive a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recalled items can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, available daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 11.5 oz were recalled over possible salmonella contamination. (Food and Drug Administration)