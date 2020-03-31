Wegmans to hire over 500 positions in New Jersey

article

Wegmans announced Tuesday they are hiring over 500 positions throughout nine New Jersey stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocery store chain is hiring for part and full-time positions across all its stores, warehouses, and replenishment centers in the state.

“In addition to supporting our local food banks, we’re fortunate to be in a position to offer employment to those who are unexpectedly out of work. If you see yourself as a fit for Wegmans, whether it’s temporarily or long-term, we want you on the team,” said Joe Sofia, New Jersey Division Manager. “We are humbled by our team of amazing employees who continue to show up for their colleagues and our customers every day. We’re looking for compassionate people who want to help make a tangible difference during this difficult time and beyond.”

Applicants interested in temporary and long-term positions are encouraged to apply online at jobs.wegmans.com.

