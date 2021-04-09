Wells Fargo Center announces full-capacity concerts beginning in 2021

The Wells Fargo Center on Friday said it plans to host at least three full-capacity concerts in late-2021 and announced dates for additional shows slated for early 2022.

Andrea Bocelli, Banda MS, Eric Church, Kane Brown, and Roger Waters will play to a crowd of up to 19,500 fans, according to arena officials. Celine Dion was the last concert hosted by the Wells Fargo Center in Feb. 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic halted large gatherings and events.

"You can hear the music at the end of the tunnel, and we can’t wait to once again host world-class entertainers here in Philadelphia in front of full capacity crowds," Wells Fargo Center President of Business Operations Valerie Camillo said.

The music will return to the Wells Fargo Center with something of a socially-distanced schedule. Banda MS will hit the state on September 4, followed by Eric Church a little over a month later. Andrea Bocelli will visit Philadelphia in December and Kane Brown will be in town in January.

Roger Waters will play two make-up shows at the Wells Fargo Center in August. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Wells Fargo Center officials said in a typical year the arena welcomes more than 3 million guests for sporting events and concerts. The slate of shows is said to be "just the beginning of a new influx of major touring artists coming through the arena."

The Wells Fargo Center did not provide information on what will be required from concertgoers in order to safely attend the events. The Wells Fargo Center can currently only fill to 20% capacity after city officials raised the limit on large indoor gatherings in March.

