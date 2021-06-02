Wells Fargo Center returns to operating at full capacity

The Wells Fargo Center returned to operating at full capacity Wednesday night for Game 5 of the Sixers-Wizards playoff series.

"I feel great. I think it’s about time. It lasted too long for me," Jamaal Green said.

For the first time since last March, capacity limits on indoor events and social distancing requirements have been lifted.

"Fantastic. I’ve been a season ticket holder for a long time. The energy is always good for Sixers games," David Catalana said.

Masks are still required indoors for the next week, but for many Wednesday was a long-awaited milestone.

"This is a huge turning point from where we’ve been in the last 18 months," General Manager of the Wells Fargo Center Phil Laws said.

Laws says fans can expect post-COVID additions, including a $15 million air filtration system scrubbing the arena air every 30 minutes.

"We’ve added a lot of technology, we’ve added contactless ticket scanning, contactless payment options, mobile ordering for food and beverage. All these things are going to outlive the pandemic," Laws explained.

Seth Curry scored a playoff career-high 30 points and Philadelphia beat Washington 129-112 on Wednesday night to end the series in five games, overcoming Joel Embiid’s absence because of a knee injury.

