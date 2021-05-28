Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park announce plans to return to full capacity next week

article

The Wells Fargo Center will return to full capacity on June 2 for the Sixers playoff run after Philadelphia announced it will drop most ‘Safer-at-Home’ restrictions about a week ahead of schedule.

"Opening our doors to more than 20,000 fans is an important moment for our entire city. At the beginning of the pandemic, the Wells Fargo Center was one of the first and most significant buildings in Philadelphia to close its doors, so our full re-opening sends a clear message that our city is back," President of Business Operations for Wells Fargo Center Valerie Camillo said.

Fans and staff will still be required to wear masks inside the Wells Fargo Center, but the city said the indoor mandate could be lifted on June 11 if coronavirus data continues to improve.

"There is no better time to welcome home our passionate and loyal fans than right now, in the midst of what we hope will be a historic playoff run," a statement from Sixers' President Chris Heck read. "Our fans provide a home court advantage that is both unmatched and necessary as we work to bring an NBA championship to Philadelphia."

The Wells Fargo Center said it recently completed an $11 million renovation of its HVAC systems, installing a new, state-of-the-art air filtration system that replaces all the air in the arena’s seating bowl every 30 minutes. The arena was also recently awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management.

The Phillies also announced that the seating capacity at Citizens Bank Park will increase to 100 percent starting with their next home series, which begins Friday, June 4 against the Washington Nationals. Fans are not required to wear masks while in the seating bowl and outdoor areas at Citizens Bank Park. All fans must wear masks in indoor spaces including the Diamond Club, retail stores, elevators and restrooms.

Tailgating will be permitted in the parking lots south of Pattison Avenue.

City officials originally planned to drop most of its ‘Safer-at-Home’ restrictions on June 11, but health officials advance the date to Wednesday, June 2, after recent case loads have plummeted to a low that hasn't been reached since September 2020.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter