Wendy’s iconic spicy chicken nuggets return this August
You begged. You pleaded. And Wendy's has answered.
Wendy's announced this week the date of the official return of the spicy chicken nuggets.
In a series of cryptic tweets on Monday, the fast food chain hinted at the return of the highly sought-after nuggets of fire and spice.
In follow-up tweets Wendy's confirmed the spicy nuggets, which were removed from their menu in 2017, are indeed making a come back Aug. 19.
"THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!" Wendy's tweeted back in May.
The fast food giant sent out a massive invite to lunch in a tweet on Monday, June 24 saying, "Let's hang," with a Google calendar event for the release.