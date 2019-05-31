Wentz, Eagles teammates take part in AO1 Foundation charity softball game

article

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and a number of his teammates stepped onto a different ball field Friday night for a good cause.

Wentz and the Eagles took part in the 2nd annual Carson Wentz Audience of One (AO1) Foundation Charity Softball game and home run derby.

With the Phillies out of town, the Eagles took a short walk across the sports complex and laced up their baseball spikes. The teams were split offense against defense, and according to the team's social media posts there were plenty of dingers.

The game ended on a walk-off home run by Richard Rodgers to give the offense a Sunday-like 17-16 win, proving that you can take the football players off the grid iron, but you can't take the grid iron out of the football players.

Proceeds from the game went go to Wentz’s AO1 foundation, which “works to uplift individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God’s love for His people.” The foundation supports three initiatives: the Haiti Sports Complex, Thy Kingdom Crumb Food Truck and the AO1 Foundation’s Outdoor Program.

Wentz’s TKC food truck distributes free food to communities in need and "freely share the gospel of Jesus Christ by utilizing various means to interact with men, women, and children."

Meanwhile, the Sports Complex impacts over 15,000 children in Haiti per year. The foundation also hosts a youth outdoor camp and hunting trips each year to help youth foster a passion for the outdoors.