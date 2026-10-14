West Chester police search for man who allegedly assaulted woman on trail

The Brief Police in West Chester, Pennsylvania, are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman on a local trail. The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday in an area popular with local residents, runners and nearby West Chester University students. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is urged to contact the West Chester Police Department.



Police in West Chester, Pennsylvania, are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman on a local trail near the 500 block of Dean Street.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday in an area popular with local residents, runners and nearby West Chester University students, according to police.

What we know:

Authorities say the woman was walking on the trail when an unknown male approached and assaulted her. She reportedly fought back, pushed the attacker away and escaped. The suspect was last seen running north toward Everhart Park, according to police.

Investigators initially released trail camera footage from a resident, but higher-quality photos have since been provided to police and media outlets.

Photo courtesy of West Chester Police.

An eyewitness who viewed the updated footage noted that the victim appeared to be attempting to escape while the attacker appeared to be concealing his face with a hood.

"It’s scary, she looks like she’s really trying to get away from him and he looks like he’s trying to hide himself with the hood," she said.

The attack has reportedly raised concerns among nearby residents who frequently use the park and surrounding trails for exercise and recreation.

Isobel Okcuoglu, who frequently walks the area, expressed her concern over the attack happening so close to home.

Ryan Phillips, who regularly works out at Everhart Park, noted that the park and surrounding trails are usually bustling with activity from families, runners and students.

"It’s usually very active—you know, I’m the only one here today, it’s been a little rainy—but yeah, it’s very active usually with kids, moms and dads playing, and a lot of runners passing by, also people working out like myself today," Phillips said.

While seeing a police presence near Dean Street offers some reassurance, residents say they are anxious for an arrest.

What you can do:

West Chester Police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven male in his early 20s with a dark complexion and a thin build, standing approximately six feet tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black durag and a gray or silver hooded jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is urged to contact the West Chester Police Department.