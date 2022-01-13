4 hurt, 1 person unaccounted for following West Deptford fire; 3 homes damaged

Fire officials say four people are being treated for injuries and one person remains unaccounted for after a three-alarm fire damaged three homes in West Deptford New Jersey Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday morning on the 1300 block of Tatum Street.

Officials say the fire started inside a two-story home on the block that collapsed as a result of the fire. The fire also damaged two neighboring homes, causing a second home to at least partially collapse. The third home sustained damage from the heat of the fire.

In all, four people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries, including a small child who lived in a home nearby.

Authorities say one person remains unaccounted for.

The fire was placed under control around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Neighbors say the family that lived in the home was relatively new to the area and had just moved in a few months ago.

Gas and electric crews were on the scene securing the area and assessing the impact on other nearby homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the Fire Marshal has responded to the scene.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter