‘We’ve been blessed’: Retired Air Force veteran wins $4M from scratch-off lottery ticket

A retired Air Force veteran from Tennessee became a millionaire after winning a lottery game.

Eddie Glasco purchased a Jumbo Bucks 300X instant game at a Kroger in his hometown of Columbia. He then discovered he won $4 million.

“We’ve been blessed,” he told his wife as they claimed their prize at the Tennessee lottery office. “I never thought something like this could happen to me.”

The lucky winner is also a musician in a bluegrass band, according to the lottery website.

While Glasco isn’t quite sure what to do with all of his winnings, he said his first order of business will be to pay off his home.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.