President Trump: Kim wants to meet again, apologized for missile tests

President Donald Trump said Saturday that North Korea's Kim Jong Un wants to meet once again to "start negotiations" after joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises end. He also said Kim apologized for the flurry of recent short-range missile tests that has rattled U.S. allies in the region.

NJ shore mayor criticizes LGBTQ curriculum

The Republican mayor of a small New Jersey town is urging residents to oppose a state law that requires middle and high schools to instruct students on the contributions of LGBTQ individuals.

El Paso opens healing center ahead of Trump visit

El Paso officials opened a grief center on Tuesday to help people cope with last weekend's mass shooting at a Walmart, in which 22 people, nearly all with Latino last names, were killed and many others were wounded.

More than half of House Dems support impeachment probe

More than half of House Democrats support launching an impeachment inquiry, according to a tally by The Associated Press - a strong signal of ongoing liberal frustration with President Donald Trump but a milestone that seems unlikely to move House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

US plan to allow prescription drugs from Canada

The Trump administration said Wednesday it will set up a system to allow Americans to legally import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada, weakening a longstanding ban that had stood as a top priority for the politically powerful pharmaceutical industry.