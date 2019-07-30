President Trump: Kim wants to meet again, apologized for missile tests
President Donald Trump said Saturday that North Korea's Kim Jong Un wants to meet once again to "start negotiations" after joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises end. He also said Kim apologized for the flurry of recent short-range missile tests that has rattled U.S. allies in the region.
President Trump says he wants background checks, also reassures NRA
President Donald Trump said Friday he believes he has influence to rally Republicans around stronger federal background check laws as Congress and the White House work on a response to last weekend's mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
NJ shore mayor criticizes LGBTQ curriculum
The Republican mayor of a small New Jersey town is urging residents to oppose a state law that requires middle and high schools to instruct students on the contributions of LGBTQ individuals.
Booker to give gun policy speech at site of 2015 church slaying
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker will deliver a gun policy speech on Wednesday in a historic South Carolina church that's become synonymous with hate-fueled attacks on people of faith.
Woman threw pot of boiling hot grease in face of alleged burglar, police say
Police in Alabama responded to a domestic dispute in which a woman used burning hot grease to defend herself from an alleged burglar who police said was trying to enter her home with a gun.
Haverford College student pleads guilty to trying to get Trump’s tax returns from FAFSA
A student from Haverford College has entered a guilty plea after it was discovered that he reportedly was trying to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns, officials say.
El Paso opens healing center ahead of Trump visit
El Paso officials opened a grief center on Tuesday to help people cope with last weekend's mass shooting at a Walmart, in which 22 people, nearly all with Latino last names, were killed and many others were wounded.
Meek Mill retrial decision delayed by 30 days
A decision on whether Meek Mill will be retried in a 2007 drug and gun case was delayed until later this month after his lawyer asked a judge Tuesday for more time.
Ben Simmons says he was 'singled out' trying to enter Melbourne casino
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has explained a social media post that seemed to imply he'd been racially profiled by security staff at a Melbourne casino by saying he and his friends felt "singled out."
NJ enacts 3 gun violence intervention laws
New Jersey on Monday enacted three laws designed to help victims of gun violence avoid becoming hurt again by firearms or seeking out retaliation.
Trump calls 2 mass shootings 'evil attacks,' calls for ‘strong background checks’
President Donald Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as "barbaric" attacks and crimes "against all humanity" as he called for bipartisan cooperation to strengthen the nation's gun laws.
Trump called out for confusing Dayton with Toledo in mass shooting remarks
President Trump on Monday misstated the location of one of the mass shootings that rocked the nation over the weekend – referring to Toledo, Ohio instead of Dayton – during a speech in which he condemned the "monstrous evil" that left at least 30 dead.
Trump administration pushes to fast-track migrant family cases
A Trump administration pilot program in 10 cities from Baltimore to Los Angeles aims to fast-track court hearings to discourage migrants from making the journey to seek refuge in the United States.
Manhattan DA issues subpoena to Trump Org over hush money payments
Just weeks after federal prosecutors revealed they were through investigating hush money paid to protect President Donald Trump from allegations of adultery, the probe has been picked back up by state prosecutors in New York City.
'Philly Free Streets’: What you need to know
On Saturday, the 4th Annual Philly Free Streets event will take over North Broad Street.
More than half of House Dems support impeachment probe
More than half of House Democrats support launching an impeachment inquiry, according to a tally by The Associated Press - a strong signal of ongoing liberal frustration with President Donald Trump but a milestone that seems unlikely to move House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
President Trump's pick for national intelligence director, John Ratcliffe, is withdrawing
President Donald Trump says his pick for national intelligence director has decided to withdraw from the running, citing unfair media coverage.
New Jersey's 'Aid in Dying' law for terminally ill takes effect
Medically assisted suicide is now officially an option for terminally ill adults in the state of New Jersey.
US plan to allow prescription drugs from Canada
The Trump administration said Wednesday it will set up a system to allow Americans to legally import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada, weakening a longstanding ban that had stood as a top priority for the politically powerful pharmaceutical industry.
New Jersey enacts 2 student loan transparency laws
New Jersey has enacted a pair of laws aimed at increasing transparency for student loan borrowers.