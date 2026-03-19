What to know about Philadelphia’s FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill

The Brief Philadelphia will host the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park for 39 days starting June 11. The event is free, features live soccer, music, and food from 75 local food trucks, and expects more than 15,000 fans daily. Officials urge fans to use public transportation due to limited parking, and neighborhood parking will be restricted to residents.



Philadelphia is preparing to become the "ultimate World Cup watch destination" as the FIFA Fan Festival comes to Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park for 39 days, starting Wednesday, June 11.

City transforms Lemon Hill for global soccer fans

What we know:

The FIFA Fan Festival will kick off on the first day of the World Cup and run for 39 days, according to organizers.

The event will feature a main stage for musical entertainment, multiple screens to watch matches, and a lineup of 75 food trucks serving local flavors.

"It’s the ultimate watch party as everyone knows I lovingly refer to this is soccer Coachella. It’s going to be free and open to everyone who wants to be part of this experience," said Meg Kane.

Organizers expect more than 15,000 fans each day at Lemon Hill, and the event is designed to be open and accessible to all. Work is already underway to transform the park into a hub for soccer fans.

Security and access plans for the festival

Security is a top priority, with every person entering the festival site—whether a guest or employee—being screened daily, according to organizers. While it is not yet known if a clear bag policy will be enforced, outside food and beverages will not be allowed.

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation, walk, bike, or use dedicated rideshare zones, as parking will be extremely limited.

"You should take public transportation, they should walk, bike, there will be dedicated ride-share drop-off and pickup zones that will be announced, but driving is really the worst way to come here because there is nowhere to park," said an official.

The city will patrol nearby neighborhoods to ensure only residents can park there, aiming to prevent festival traffic from overwhelming local streets.

Some neighbors remain skeptical about enforcement.

"I mean we all know, I appreciate them saying that, but come on we’ll see," said Nancy David of Fairmount.

The festival is expected to bring lasting improvements to Fairmount Park, with work beginning for the event and continuing beyond 2026.