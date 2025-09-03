When was the last time the Powerball jackpot was won in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware?

The Brief The Powerball is setting records this week with it's $1.4 billion jackpot. It's been months since a grand prize winner claimed the jackpot.



The Powerball is on everyone's mind as the jackpot reaches a record-breaking $1.4 billion for Wednesday night's drawing.

No one has won the grand prize since May 31, but when was the last time someone in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware got to be the Powerball winner?

What we know:

In New Jersey, the last time a Powerball jackpot was claimed was on June 10, 2024. A school bus driver, who remained anonymous, won a $221 million jackpot.

A couple of months later in August, a winning ticket worth $213. 8 was sold at a retailer in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

It's been nearly a decade since Delaware has won the Powerball jackpot. The last winning ticket was sold at Selbyville Goose Creek store on December 17, 2016. It was worth $121.6 million.

Dig deeper:

The most recent Powerball jackpot, now worth $1.4 billion, is the sixth-largest thanks to 40 consecutive drawings with no winner.

The 41st drawing on Wednesday will be just one fewer than the record set last year.

All of that loss stems from Powerball's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million, though lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game's many smaller prizes.