When will Delaware Valley ski mountains open for the season?

article

Get ready to hit the slopes!

Several of the Delaware Valley's most popular ski mountains are set to open soon, with many welcoming skiers and snowboarders this weekend. Blue Mountain and Jack Frost are opening this Friday, followed by Shawnee Mountain on Saturday and Camelback the next Friday.

Blue Mountain opens to skiers and snowboards on Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 a.m.

Snow tubing is expected to open on Friday, Dec. 8.

Hours of operation for the 2023-2024 season are Friday-Sunday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Blue Mountain features 39 trials, including the highest vertical in Pennsylvania at 1,082 feet.

Camelback Mountain says it anticipates opening its slopes on Dec. 15.

Camelback has not shared their hours of operation.

The mountain boasts 39 trails, a resort with a water park, and on-site dining options.

Jack Frost will hold its grand opening on Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Weekday hours for the season will be Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Slopes will open a half hour earlier on weekends and holiday Mondays.

Jack Frost features 20 tails and a multi-lane tubing hill.