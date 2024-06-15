'Pop-up' party leads to fatal shooting of girl, 17; 4 other teens injured

article

An impromptu party in Strawberry Mansion turned deadly as shots rang out into the warm night, striking five juveniles and killing one of them.

Police say the night began with a pop-up party near 29th and Ridge and that gathering was broken up by police just before 11 p.m.

A very large group of kids and young adults, about 100 in total, moved on from that location to near North 33rd Street in Fairmount Park.

It was around that time, officials said, that police, still nearby, heard gunshots coming from the park.

Five kids, three boys and two girls, were hit with gunfire. One of those teens – a 17-year-old girl – was killed in the chaos.

Three of the juveniles were rushed to Temple University Hospital by either police or medics, while two walked into the hospital. The girl died shortly after arriving, around 11:15.

The other victims, ranging in age from 14 to 18, were all listed as stable, according to officials.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace stated the crime scene was very large and no motive for the violence was immediately known. Investigators found at least 11 spent shell casings at the scene.

The investigation is active and anyone with information should the Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334.

