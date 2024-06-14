Montgomery County park vandalized with profanity as kids arrive for summer camp

article

Acts of vandalism at a local park have police looking for a group of suspects, or anyone who recognizes their "artwork."

Last month, Upper Dublin Police say three suspects added their "personal touches of graffiti" to the main pavilion at Mondauk Common Park.

They struck again on June 12 - this time with profanity-laden graffiti across the park's bathrooms, sheds, decks and doors.

"Their second visit was much more destructive and, unfortunately, several summer camp children saw their handiwork, including profanity, when they arrived for camp," police said.

Police posted photos of the graffiti, along with the suspects, one seen flashing an obscene gesture.

"As evidenced in the photos, these males didn’t care that there were several surveillance cameras recording them with one of them saying hello in his own personal way."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.