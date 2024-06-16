Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia weekend gun violence: Double shooting erupts at Kensington bar

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 16, 2024 7:46am EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Jack's Famous Bar in Kensington around 2:15 a.m.

Police say two men were struck with gunfire and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Several evidence markers littered a crime scene taped off by police overnight.

A motive is currently unknown, and no arrests have been made.