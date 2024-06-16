Philadelphia weekend gun violence: Double shooting erupts at Kensington bar
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to Jack's Famous Bar in Kensington around 2:15 a.m.
Police say two men were struck with gunfire and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Several evidence markers littered a crime scene taped off by police overnight.
A motive is currently unknown, and no arrests have been made.