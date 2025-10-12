Where is Kada Scott? 23-year-old missing for a week, community desperate for answers

The Brief Kada Scott, a 23-year-old from Mount Airy, has been missing for a week. Her family and friends held a community search in Chestnut Hill to raise awareness. Philadelphia police searched Awbury Arboretum but found no notable evidence.



A community is rallying together to find 23-year-old Kada Scott, who disappeared a week ago, leaving her family and friends desperate for answers.

Community search in Chestnut Hill

What we know:

Kada Scott was last seen at the senior living facility where she worked on the evening of Oct. 4. Her car was found in the parking lot, but her keys, cell phone and social media activity are missing. Police have not confirmed if foul play is involved, but it doesn't seem like she went missing on her own.

Family, friends and even strangers gathered at the Terrace at Chestnut Hill Senior Living, distributing flyers and searching the area. Kevin Scott, Kada's father, expressed the growing desperation, saying, "Each day is multiplied, so we’re here each day, we get more and more desperate."

The family is urging anyone with information to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS. They also set up a GoFundMe page for a reward fund.

Police investigation at Awbury Arboretum

Philadelphia Police searched Awbury Arboretum on Friday, but despite a thorough search, no significant evidence was found. Relatives of Kada Scott expressed frustration at the lack of information and progress. A relative stated, "We would think that there would’ve been more information and more work done to find her by now."

Kada Scott is described as creative, ambitious, and involved in modeling, beauty pageants, and running a beauty facial spa. Her family hopes to bring her home safely and appreciates any help from the community.