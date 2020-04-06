Where to access free food in Philadelphia during COVID-19 pandemic

Philadelphia residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak have access to free food boxes through community food sites.

"Providing this service to Philadelphians is critical at a time when many so many people find themselves in a difficult situation," Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa said.

Residents can pick up a box of food on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at sites throughout the city. One box is limited per household. Residents do not need to present an ID or proof of income for eligibility.

The program is an expanded partnership between the city, community-based food services, Philabundance and Share Food Program.

A complete, up-to-date list of free food sites can be seen here. Residents can also check the interactive map below, which shows sites where any resident can pick up a box of food, along with student meal sites.

The city also continues to operate more than 80 student meal sites.

Nearly 50 schools are open from 9 a.m. until noon on Mondays and Thursdays. There, each child will receive six meals (three breakfasts and three lunches).

There will be a temporary change to next week’s free student meal distribution schedule. The schools serving as free meal distribution sites will not be open on Monday, April 13. Instead, the sites will be open on Tuesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to noon

Six Philadelphia Housing Authority community centers are open from 9 a.m. until noon every weekday. Each child will receive breakfast and lunch.

Several charter schools are also distributing meals. Times and days vary.

Any child is eligible at any site, and no ID is required.

If you want to assist with the city's efforts to help children and families during the pandemic, you can visit the Philabundance website to support their COVID-19 response or visit the Share Food Program website to learn how to get involved.

– If you need additional food for your family, call 311 for help finding a food pantry.

– Call the WhyHunger hotline at 1-800-5HUNGRY to find food pantries near you, or visit the WhyHunger website.

– Text your zip code to 1-800-548-6479 to receive a list of food pantries near you.

