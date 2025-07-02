Small plane crash, 'mass casualty incident' in Gloucester County: reports

According to reports, a small aircraft crashed on the 1600 block of Tuckahoe Road on Wednesday, around 5:30 in the evening.

What we know:

Gloucester County Emergency Management says multiple agencies are assisting with the ‘mass casualty incident’ at Crosskeys Airport in Monroe Twp.

There is no confirmation of how many people were inside the plane or if there were any injuries.

SKYFOX is live at the scene where there is a large presence of police and medics.

This is an ongoing investigation.